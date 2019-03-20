WATCH Russian Su-35 jets streaking across Syrian sky, filmed from inside defense minister’s plane

A new video provides a unique perspective of Russia’s fighter jets flying over war-torn Syria, shot from inside Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu’s plane which they were accompanying.

The footage filmed through the airliner’s window shows the plane traveling above desert-like scenery. Two pairs of Russian Su-35 fighter jets are perfectly positioned on both flanks as they escort the minister’s aircraft, ready for anything.

The fighters came from the Khmeimim Air Base in western Syria, which houses Russian jets and helicopters that conduct air raids against the militants ravaging the country.

Shoygu held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, discussing joint anti-terrorism efforts and the future peace settlement, among other issues.

