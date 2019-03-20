‘Get me a printer, paper & glue!’ Trump mocked over ‘homemade’ jersey gift for Bolsonaro

US President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he gave Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro what appeared to be a “homemade” football jersey with Bolsonaro’s name crudely glued onto it.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro arrived at the White House to meet POTUS with whom he often traded compliments on Twitter and the leaders decided to seal their friendship by exchanging football jerseys… but one of them seemed unprepared for the occasion.

First it was Bolsonaro’s turn to hand out gifts. He presented the US president with a trademark-yellow Brazilian jersey, complete with the name ‘Trump’ and figure ‘10’ emblazoned on it, the same number used by legendary striker Pele.

Trump’s gift on the other hand was visibly tacky, looking more like a last-ditch effort rather than something you would give to a special friend. Instead of buying an official, customised item of clothing as a gift, someone apparently just took separate pieces of material with ‘Bolsonaro’ and the number ‘19’ written on them and stuck them to a standard jersey.

The Brazilian president may have suspected that something was wrong, as he felt the urge to inspect the jersey with his fingers several times after trying to fold it.

Football is not the most popular sport in the US but one still wonders why the White House couldn’t come up with a better looking gift.

Brazilians mocked the whole exchange on social media, calling Trump’s gift “a paper cut out” and saying it was “ridiculous” of him to “just slap a piece of paper on a regular jersey.”

“A conversation between two Trump’s aides: ‘He gave a Brazilian jersey for our president but we didn’t buy anything for him… What now?’ ‘I got it! Bring me a white shirt, a printer, paper and glue…’” one person wrote in Portuguese.

Another suggested that Bolsonaro must have made a genuine effort to reach out to the national team to make a custom jersey, while Trump simply “stuck” his name to a “random” shirt.

Also on rt.com Coincidence? Croatia’s football-loving leader gave Putin and Trump identically-numbered jerseys

Commentators blasted the jersey as “homemade” and “hamberder,” referring to the way Trump once misspelled “hamburger” on Twitter.

The homemade T-shirt they gave bolsonaro....😂 — Nathália Urban #EleNão (@FairyS) 19 марта 2019 г.

Bolsonaro gave Trump a personalized soccer Jersey, Trump gave Bolsonaro a hamberder. — just sayin' (@justsayin1a) 19 марта 2019 г.

HOW DOES BOLSONARO GIVE TRUMP A LEGIT JERSEY AND TRUMP GIVES HIM THIS SHIT — Jeremy (@atlaintika) 19 марта 2019 г.

wtfff trump gave bolsonaro a jersey w paper taped onto it i’m HOWLING https://t.co/qV1XSbGZDs — jade 🛸 (@00a86b) 19 марта 2019 г.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!