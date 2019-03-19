Airplane catches fire at Tehran's Mehrabad airport, 50 passengers still aboard - local media

Emergency services are tackling a fire on a plane at Tehran's Mehrabad airport. There are approximately 50 passengers still aboard the plane, according to media reports.

The plane is understood to have caught fire during landing, but no injuries have been reported.

فرود بدون چرخ فوكر١٠٠ هما در مهرآباد

رئیس اورژانس تهران: یک فروند هواپیما هنگام نشستن در فرودگاه مهرآباد دچار آتش سوزی شد، اما این حادثه هیچ مصدومی نداشته است pic.twitter.com/kJdkberXRP — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) March 19, 2019

The incident took place at around 9p.m. and 10 ambulances were deployed to the scene, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.

According to the head of Iran's Emergency Department, the plane originally had about 100 passengers but half were evacuated.

