WATCH NZ gang members perform rousing haka tribute for mosque shooting victims

Members of one of New Zealand’s most prominent street gangs have performed an emotional Maori ceremonial dance outside one of the Christchurch mosques attacked during Friday’s deadly mass shooting.

Standing near the cordon outside the Al Noor Mosque, members from the Black Power gang performed their tribute while surrounded by dozens of mourners, who gathered on Sunday to leave flowers and pay their respects to the victims.

Speaking ahead of the performance, the leader of the group said, “we are gathered here to express our love and sadness... this is all our community.”

Members of Māori community perform #Haka in tribute to those murdered in #Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/YjhqdWtSHx — Hassan Ghani (@hassan_ghani) March 17, 2019

Sunday’s vigil was one of several events that attracted thousands across the country. Over NZD$5 million (US$3.42 million) has been raised to support the families of the victims.

Made up of predominantly Maori and Polynesian members, Black Power is one of the biggest and oldest gangs in New Zealand. The haka is a ceremonial Maori dance made famous by New Zealand’s rugby team, who perform it before every game. Several versions of the dance exist for different occasions such as funerals, when welcoming distinguished guests, and honoring great achievements.

Also on rt.com ‘We would all probably be gone’: Heroes who stood up to Christchurch shooter

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!