#ICYMI: US airstrikes increase in a secret, secret war in Somalia, and no one's paying attention
In recent months, dozens of Al-Shabaab terrorist suspects have been killed by American drones and planes in Somalia, reportedly thanks to a surplus becoming available from Syria. However, in a familiar pattern, the US military has denied any civilians were harmed, while locals and aid agencies deny that denial.
A former US ambassador to Somalia told the New York Times: “It could be there is some well-thought-out strategy behind all of this, but I really doubt it.”
Another former US government official described Somalia as a “massive war on autopilot.”
ICYMI take a look at a secret secret war no one’s noticed.
