#ICYMI: US airstrikes increase in a secret, secret war in Somalia, and no one’s paying attention

Published time: 15 Mar, 2019 14:11
Polly Boiko.
With so many little wars to keep track of, you probably haven’t noticed that the US has quietly been increasing its airstrikes against targets in Somalia. It seems few people in Washington have either.

In recent months, dozens of Al-Shabaab terrorist suspects have been killed by American drones and planes in Somalia, reportedly thanks to a surplus becoming available from Syria. However, in a familiar pattern, the US military has denied any civilians were harmed, while locals and aid agencies deny that denial.

A former US ambassador to Somalia told the New York Times: “It could be there is some well-thought-out strategy behind all of this, but I really doubt it.”

Another former US government official described Somalia as a “massive war on autopilot.”

ICYMI take a look at a secret secret war no one’s noticed.

