WATCH: Plane scrapes along highway inches from truck before crashing near airport

A truck driver got the fright of his life when a plane sped past his vehicle as he drove along a Canadian highway before it crashed moments later, shocking dashcam video reveals.

A Cirrus SR20 crashed near Buttonville Municipal Airport near Toronto, Canada on Tuesday. A pilot instructor and student were practising circuits around the airport at the time.

Video sent to aviation photojournalist Tom Podolec, filmed by truck driver Bill Chan, shows the nail-biting moment the aircraft careens across 16th Avenue, narrowly avoiding smashing into any vehicles before it crashes at the end of the runway 33 seconds later.

Update PLANE CRASH Dashcam video sent to me shows a Cirrus SR20 as it crosses 16th Ave narrowly missing vehicles. Male instructor pilot & female student pilot suffered minor injuries. They were doing circuits & practicing touch & go on runway 33 at Buttonville Airport. pic.twitter.com/L2UksDsLOQ — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019

The plane appears out of nowhere and almost collides with the truck filming the close call. The aircraft’s wing seems to scrape the road as it speeds past. Seconds later, a piece of debris from the plane falls on the road.

Update PLANE CRASH Cirrus SR20 based at Buttonville Airport. Both occupants in care of medics with minor injuries. Aircraft departed runway 33 and was flying circuits around the airport. They crashed at the end of the runway of 33 on an inbound pass. #Markhampic.twitter.com/so5gXNg53s — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019 Access to the 16th Ave on and off ramps from highway 404 NB cut off after this small plane crashed near Buttonville Airport in Markham. We're told it will be removed shortly. @globalnewsto



READ MORE: https://t.co/EFlSPnALWOpic.twitter.com/vwV6bNeM1b — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) March 12, 2019

“I was driving on the highway, I was picking up speed, and then the plane just came right in front of me,” Chan told CBC. “I tried to dodge it, and that's when everything crashed.”

The pilot instructor and the student suffered minor injuries in the crash. The aircraft was badly damaged.

This afternoon the TSB deployed to the Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport, Ontario, where a private single engine Cirrus SR20 aircraft received significant damage during a runway excursion #TSBAirpic.twitter.com/1gjPLpo49V — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) March 12, 2019

The Transportation Safety Board Canada said a “private single engine Cirrus SR20 aircraft received significant damage during a runway excursion” at the airport around 2pm. It deployed investigators to the airport to assess the situation.

