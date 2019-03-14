2 rockets fired on Israel, Gaza braces for reprisal (VIDEO)

Israeli airplanes were heard flying over Gaza Strip and residents braced for reprisal airstrikes after two rockets were fired from into Israeli territory. Israel claims to have intercepted one missile. No casualties were reported.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, as two missiles were registered incoming from the Gaza Strip. It was reported that Israel's Iron Dome defense system shot down one of the missiles, while the other hit an open area. That was later denied by the Israeli military, RT’s Paula Slier reported from Tel Aviv.

Video of Iron Dome intercept. This is right over Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/At74t4pAO9 — Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) March 14, 2019

The Israeli government has called for diplomats from Qatar and Egypt to leave Gaza “as soon as possible,” Slier reported, adding that Gaza is bracing for retaliatory airstrikes. Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza, has reportedly evacuated many of its buildings and declared an emergency.

#Breaking: #RedAlert sirens have been heard in #TelAviv and the surrounding areas in #Israel.

The occurrence of such sirens in this region is not common as #rockets⁠ ⁠ from #Gaza do not typically have such range.

One #missile was reportedly intercepted by the #IronDome. — Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) March 14, 2019

Israeli media reported that Islamic Jihad, not Hamas, claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Islamic Jihad quickly denied responsibility, says Slier. So did Hamas, apparently, with a group’s official telling Israeli media that Hamas is “not interested in an escalation” and does not know who fired the two rockets.

Thursday’s incident is the first time since the 2014 war that rockets from Gaza have come anywhere near Tel Aviv.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!