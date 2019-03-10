HomeWorld News

Bus EXPLODES in central Stockholm after ‘accident’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Mar, 2019 11:15 Edited time: 10 Mar, 2019 11:47
© Reuters via TT News Agency / Susanne Kivinen
Plumes of thick black smoke have been spotted above central Stockholm after a bus exploded and went up in flames after reportedly slamming into an entrance to a tunnel.

The explosion occurred this morning at the Klaratunneln tunnel, after the bus reportedly struck its top. Witnesses say the inferno started when a gas tank exploded due to the impact.

Luckily, it appears that no passengers were on the bus at the time of the blast. Local media report that the driver was injured.

A police statement said the driver had been taken to hospital, however, his status remains unclear. Emergency services are now on site and traffic has been blocked in the immediate area.

