Bus EXPLODES in central Stockholm after ‘accident’ (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Plumes of thick black smoke have been spotted above central Stockholm after a bus exploded and went up in flames after reportedly slamming into an entrance to a tunnel.

The explosion occurred this morning at the Klaratunneln tunnel, after the bus reportedly struck its top. Witnesses say the inferno started when a gas tank exploded due to the impact.

Busexplosion im Zentrum von Stockholm. Nach Angaben der Rettungskräfte fuhr der Bus in ein Hindernis und fing Feuer. Der Fahrer wurde verletzt. Zum Zeitpunkt des Unglücks waren keine Passagiere an Bord. Polizei geht von einem Unglück aus. https://t.co/DPu9cDBb2z@tagesschaupic.twitter.com/rvKSprUB0L — ARD Stockholm (@ARD_Stockholm) March 10, 2019

JUST NU: Buss övertänd i centrala Stockholm – kraftig explosion https://t.co/JEtNQBv3kapic.twitter.com/676gxl70J8 — Expressen (@Expressen) March 10, 2019

Stockholm de patlama pic.twitter.com/K097ByYBTL — şeme dersim (@bako06656414) March 10, 2019

Luckily, it appears that no passengers were on the bus at the time of the blast. Local media report that the driver was injured.

#Stockholm bus explosion. No indication of terrorism. No passengers were on bus. Suspected traffic accident https://t.co/GFcXmObO8W — Andrea M. Voyer (@AndreaVoyer) March 10, 2019

A police statement said the driver had been taken to hospital, however, his status remains unclear. Emergency services are now on site and traffic has been blocked in the immediate area.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!