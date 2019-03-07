‘Excellent engineering & best engine’: Musk praises Russian rockets after Crew Dragon test flight
“Russia has excellent rocket engineering & best engine currently flying,” Musk declared, noting that a “reusable version” of the Angara rocket in particular “would be great.”
Russia has excellent rocket engineering & best engine currently flying. Reusable version of their new Angara rocket would be great. https://t.co/6RLvf5R4ni— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2019
The Tesla billionaire was responding to a somewhat shade-throwing piece by Ars Technica, which framed Roscosmos as ‘threatened’ by the newly-invigorated American space program.Also on rt.com ‘Shame on Boeing’: Elon Musk hails Russian-made rocket engine’s design as ‘brilliant’
Their evidence for this deep psychological profile, alleging a Russian inferiority complex on seeing the shiny new Dragon next to their reliable, Soviet-vintage Soyuz? A Russia-based space expert’s comments and a Roscosmos tweet congratulating NASA on the successful docking, that underscored the fact that “flight safety must be above reproach.”
Yes, but an engine shouldn’t count until it flies— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2019
Musk didn’t seem to play into the attempt to manufacture a rocket rivalry and, referring to his Raptor engine recently beating the chamber pressure of Russia’s RD-180, reiterated that “an engine shouldn’t count until it flies.”
