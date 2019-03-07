‘Extinct’ leopard spotted alive for the first time in over 30 years
The Formosan clouded leopard was officially declared extinct in 2013, after it had not been spotted since 1983 and a 13-year-long study by zoologists failed to find even one leopard.
However, locals in the southeast Taiwan town of Daren, Taitung, reported seeing the rare cat again in recent months, inspiring a group of rangers to monitor the area.Also on rt.com Giant tortoise feared extinct for over 100 years found on Galapagos Islands (PHOTOS)
The rangers have now reported two sightings of a group of Formosan clouded leopards hunting goats, and one running up a tree. Now, researchers are coordinating with locals to keep hunters at bay, according to the village chief Kao Cheng-chi.
Exclusive to Taiwan, the dusky-grey Formosan clouded leopard has been designated ‘vulnerable’ since 2008, as extensive logging ate away at the animal’s natural habitat and forced them into the mountains.
READ MORE: Texan pays record $110,000 to kill Pakistan’s RARE national animal (PHOTO, VIDEOS)
It’s been a great start to the year for animals presumed extinct. Just last month a species of giant tortoise thought to have disappeared since 1906 was discovered on the Galapagos island of Fernandina.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!