Pope to open secret archives of wartime pontiff, shedding light on Vatican’s Holocaust actions

In a move that Jews have sought for decades, Pope Francis has announced plans to reveal the secret archives of Pope Pius XII, potentially shedding light on the Vatican’s actions during the Holocaust.

Jews have long appealed for the documents to be revealed, with some accusing Pius XII, who reigned from 1939 until 1958, of staying quiet while the Holocaust unfolded in Europe.

The Vatican has maintained that Pius worked quietly behind the scenes to save Jews and to not worsen the situation.

Declaring that the “church is not afraid of history,” Francis announced on Monday that the archives will be opened on March 2, 2020. Jewish groups have welcomed the news.

