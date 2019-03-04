HomeWorld News

4 Americans and pilot killed in Kenyan helicopter crash

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 10:23 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 10:24
Central Island National Park lies in Lake Turkana. © Wikipedia
A helicopter carrying four Americans crashed shortly after taking off from a national park in northwest Kenya on Sunday evening, killing all of the passengers and the Kenyan pilot.

The aircraft crashed after lifting off from a remote island in Central Island National Park, Kenya's National Police Service said on its Twitter feed.

The wreckage was found by rescuers on Monday morning. The cause of the crash had yet to be determined. Police have yet to release the identity of the victims, saying the next of kin had to be notified first.

© Google Maps

