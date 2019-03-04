4 Americans and pilot killed in Kenyan helicopter crash

A helicopter carrying four Americans crashed shortly after taking off from a national park in northwest Kenya on Sunday evening, killing all of the passengers and the Kenyan pilot.

The aircraft crashed after lifting off from a remote island in Central Island National Park, Kenya's National Police Service said on its Twitter feed.

Last evening at about 8pm, a helicopter crashed at Central Island National Park in Lake Turkana, killing all its five occupants on board.



Security personnel dispatched to the scene confirmed that among the five were four Americans and the Kenyan Pilot. 1/3 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) March 4, 2019

The wreckage was found by rescuers on Monday morning. The cause of the crash had yet to be determined. Police have yet to release the identity of the victims, saying the next of kin had to be notified first.

