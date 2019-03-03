Ex-transgender man reveals ‘agender ALIEN’ identity

Jareth Nebula was born a woman before transitioning into a man four years ago. The 33-year-old has now revealed that it doesn’t belong to any gender, and is, in fact, an alien.

Nebula, who works as a barber’s shop receptionist and a model, thought it had finally found itself when it became a man at age 29, The Mirror reports. However that feeling was fleeting and Nebula soon realized it wasn’t male or female, or even human.

“I don’t think or feel like humans. I can’t really explain it to others – I’m simply otherworldly,” Nebula said.

“I didn’t feel comfortable as either gender or even anything in between. I know I’m stuck in a human form and that’s how I’m perceived by others – but to me, I’m an alien with no gender.”

Nebula, who doesn’t mind being described as ‘he’ or ‘she’ but prefers ‘it’, first began to realize that it was unusual when it was diagnosed with a rare group of genetic connective tissue disorders called Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS).

It had lived with the rare condition all its life but was only diagnosed at 26 when it identified as a woman. EDS results in stretchy skin and an increased range of joint mobility. It can cause chronic pain.

“The condition means I can pop my joints out on purpose, which was a fun party trick when I was a kid,” Nebula said.

“Now I realize why I could do that. My pain in my joints got worse as I got older and I would find it harder to move day to day.”

Nebula began taking testosterone injections and had its breasts and nipples removed as part of its transition to male. However, it soon realized that its new gender didn’t sit right.

“I thought being a trans man would solve all of my issues and inner battles with finding out who I was, but I wasn’t as happy as I expected to be. I felt like I was trying to fit into someone else’s box. I didn’t want to be constrained – that’s when I discovered what agender was,” it explained.

“I’d always been obsessed with aliens, too, and what it means to be extraterrestrial, so the idea of being an agender alien fit perfectly as an identity for me.”

While Nebula says it finally feels happy now that it has come out as agender it says that its family has yet to come to terms with it and still sees it as a man. It has also found itself a target of ridicule online from people who don’t understand its identity.

“People treat me like a freak because I’m an alien, but it’s a completely valid thing to call yourself,” it said.

“I feel sorry for people who attack me online. I think they lack empathy and just want to target me, so I deal with it pretty well by brushing it off… I’m happy with who I am and will continue to become more alien-like every day.”

