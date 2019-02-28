India shows wreckage of US-made MISSILE used by Pakistan to hit its jet (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The Indian Air force (IAF) has shown off the wreckage of a US-made missile, which it says “conclusively proves” Pakistani jets attacked Indian military bases. Pakistan had previously denied sending its warplanes.

IAF Air Vice Marshall RGK Kapoor told reporters, at a press conference on Thursday, that an Indian MiG-21 Bison shot down a Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 one day earlier. The F-16 was one of several that attacked Indian military bases, Kapoor said.

Although Islamabad denied using F-16s in the attack, and claimed that no Pakistani aircraft were hit, the IAF revealed photos of the remnants of a US-made AIM-120 AMRAAM missile which it says “conclusively proves” the Pakistani jets were involved.

Parts of AMRAAM missile fired by PAK F16 jet shown by IAF. Batteries and other parts also shown. Conclusively shows f16 used, nailing PAK lies says IAF @EconomicTimes@ETDefencepic.twitter.com/CZrNuH3FYH — Shaurya K Gurung (@GurungShauryaET) February 28, 2019

Visuals of cover of AARAM missile fired from Pakistani F-16 aircraft found near the LoC in India pic.twitter.com/qHdOm5cDqN — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

The PAF ordered 500 AMRAAM missiles in 2006 as part of a $650 million F-16 ammunition contract with Washington. Manufactured by Raytheon, the AMRAAM is a medium-range, all-weather, guided missile used by the United States and 33 other countries worldwide.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!