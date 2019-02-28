HomeWorld News

India shows wreckage of US-made MISSILE used by Pakistan to hit its jet (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Feb, 2019 15:34 Edited time: 28 Feb, 2019 16:17
Get short URL
India shows wreckage of US-made MISSILE used by Pakistan to hit its jet (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
© APTN
The Indian Air force (IAF) has shown off the wreckage of a US-made missile, which it says “conclusively proves” Pakistani jets attacked Indian military bases. Pakistan had previously denied sending its warplanes.

IAF Air Vice Marshall RGK Kapoor told reporters, at a press conference on Thursday, that an Indian MiG-21 Bison shot down a Pakistani Air Force (PAF) F-16 one day earlier. The F-16 was one of several that attacked Indian military bases, Kapoor said.

© APTN

Although Islamabad denied using F-16s in the attack, and claimed that no Pakistani aircraft were hit, the IAF revealed photos of the remnants of a US-made AIM-120 AMRAAM missile which it says “conclusively proves” the Pakistani jets were involved.

The PAF ordered 500 AMRAAM missiles in 2006 as part of a $650 million F-16 ammunition contract with Washington. Manufactured by Raytheon, the AMRAAM is a medium-range, all-weather, guided missile used by the United States and 33 other countries worldwide.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies