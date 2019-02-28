Pakistan minister says Islamabad ready to return pilot to ease India tension – local TV
“If there is de-escalation with the return of this [Indian] pilot, Pakistan is willing to consider this. We are ready for all positive engagement," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was quoted by Pakistani Geo TV on Thursday.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is also willing to talk to Indian premier Narendra Modi “to extend an invitation of peace,” the top diplomat said. The Indian side is yet to respond to the offer.
Claiming Islamabad has been calling for peace since the outbreak of hostilities, Qureshi said, “If India wants to talk about terrorism then we are ready.”Also on rt.com Niece of former Pakistan PM Bhutto calls for release of captured Indian pilot
DETAILS TO FOLLOW