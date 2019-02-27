See Trump, Putin, Clinton, Hussein & Blair ‘hanging out’ in Beirut (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, America’s Donald Trump and Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein have been spotted in the same Lebanese building...well, silicon versions of them.

The world leader likenesses are recent additions to the museum in Zouk Mosbeh, north Beirut that houses an array of life-sized animatronic silicon figures that can move and talk.

Manager Hind al-Hashem told Ruptly the Trump and Putin replicas were added by popular demand.

Trump and Putin are in curious company, with the late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak among the familiar faces joining them in the museum.

Other Arab leaders, like the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the late Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, are also represented, along with former US Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“Almost half of them can move and speak with the help of a sensor, and there is no such other museum in the Middle East,” al Hashem said of the uncanny exhibits.

In some cases, the figures are wearing the actual clothing worn by their real-life counterparts. “For example, the artist Sabah has a dress from her own wardrobe; President Saddam Hussein's suit was provided by the embassy,” she said.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!