At least 3 Pakistani combat jets enter Indian side of Kashmir, intercepted – Indian official

Indian Air Force jets have intercepted at least three Pakistani military jets after they crossed into Indian airspace over the disputed Kashmir area, Indian officials reported. It comes a day after an Indian air raid in Pakistan.

Amid the reported Pakistani incursion, Indian authorities shut down the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar, Kashmir, local police told Reuters.

Also on Wednesday, an Indian Air Force plane crashed in Kashmir, killing two pilots and a civilian, local authorities reported. It was not immediately clear if the incident was connected to the reported interception of Pakistani planes. Some Indian media said the plane crashed while flying to an airbase due to a technical failure.

On Tuesday Indian warplanes entered Pakistani airspace to target what Indian officials called a terrorist training camp responsible for a suicide bombing attack on Indian troops, which happened two weeks ago.

Pakistan condemned the move, saying it reserved the right to respond to the incursion at a time and place of its choosing.

