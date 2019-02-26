‘Aid trucks’ carry nails & wire for barricades, says Venezuelan FM, shows photos

Addressing the UN Security Council, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has said that the trucks supposedly carrying humanitarian supplies to Venezuela were also loaded with nails and wire, showing photos of seized cargo.

The opposition-led and US-backed operation to drive trucks with humanitarian aid over the Colombia-Venezuela border led to violent scuffles, which saw many police officers injured and several trucks set on fire.

Denouncing the botched delivery as a “well-orchestrated operation to violate the territory of Venezuela,” Arreaza has presented what he called the evidence of the US-led effort being a Trojan horse, aimed at inciting a coup.

“And let me tell you, when the trucks were inspected, it turned out that there was not just food and medicine in the trucks, but there was equipment for barricades. There were nails, wire and so on and so forth. And this is what is used by the opposition in Venezuela," Arreaza said, showing the photos of what looked like piles of heavy wire lying on the ground.

Also on rt.com Who burnt the truck? Venezuelan FM says ‘false flag expert’ Pompeo should look among his ‘agents’

Arreaza said that Caracas also has video proof that can be viewed by all those interested.

Praising the Venezuelan army and police response to the attempt to smuggle in the “aid,” he said that it was “the latest chapter of the coup” that has “failed.”

Arreaza has also came down on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), who has been tweeting strong-worded statements zealously promoting regime change in Venezuela.

However, it was an uncaptioned tweet by Rubio that has drawn most traction online, being slammed as a thinly-veiled death threat against the Venezuelan president.

US Senator @marcorubio tweets picture of Gaddafi’s murder as a threat to Maduro https://t.co/Q8XHUMSXSOpic.twitter.com/f6d9bLv17I — RT (@RT_com) February 26, 2019

The tweet posted by Rubio on Sunday is an image of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as he was about to be lynched by a mob of US-backed opposition fighters.

Arreaza said that Rubio's open call for violence is incompatible with the American values, since the US prides itself as being the paragon of democracy.

"He is representing the people of the United States and the people of Florida. These are the values of the people of the United States? To call for the killing of the president? Because in this context it is obviously what this picture means."

Rubio's and other Trump administration officials' push for a military upheaval in Venezuela could be part of Trump's reelection strategy, Arreaza suggested.

"They use foreign policy for [US President Donald] Trump to ensure that he will be nominated in Florida," he said, noting that having run a scandal-ridden campaign so far Trump has to do something "to maintain his integrity as a president."

"So, perhaps, they come up with a military operation in Venezuela?"

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!