‘Sick & twisted’: US Senator Rubio tweets picture of Gaddafi’s murder as a threat to Maduro

US Senator Marco Rubio has posted a picture of the brutal murder of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in a less-than-subtle threat to Venezuela’s Maduro. Twitter blasted Rubio as a manic warmonger… who has extremely poor taste.

The two pictures –one showing Gaddafi while still in power, the other showing the Libyan leader being tortured minutes before his brutal murder– were posted by Sen. Rubio (R-FL) on Twitter without any caption. Yet, given his open calls for an armed insurrection in the Latin American country to depose President Nicolas Maduro, the message was clear.

Because nothing says human rights like gloating over a human being getting sodomized to death with a bayonet. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 24, 2019

Openly threatening a head of a foreign country with a brutal death at the hands of US-propped militants was, apparently, just a tiny bit off: while a few Twitteratti supported Rubio's vision of Maduro's demise, the majority blasted the senator over an extreme lack of taste or decency.

The Venezuelan opposition's most ardent cheerleader is a bloodthristy crackpot. For most of the peoples of the world this pic represents the destruction of a nation, slave auctions, civil war. For Rubio it's a gloating message 2 Venezuela. Toe the line or we'll do this to you too pic.twitter.com/hi3O0Cpqza — Lizzie Phelan (@LizziePhelan) February 24, 2019

.@marcorubio horrifically tweets images of revolutionary leader Muammar Gaddafi’s brutal execution at hands of US-backed jihadis in Libya just one day after the US failed to invade VZ under the pretext of humanitarian aid.



The Bolivarian Republic is resisting his sick plan. https://t.co/NY5X91Dq3f — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 24, 2019

Some argued that any account spewing warmongering propaganda at such a rate would likely be suspended – if it did not belong to a US Senator, of course. “Marco Rubio just posted a violent, graphic death threat. If any of the rest of us posted this, we'd be suspended for it,” journalist Bill Palmer tweeted.

Marco Rubio just posted a violent, graphic death threat. If any of the rest of us posted this, we'd be suspended for it. https://t.co/bia3w1XCwA — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 24, 2019

Marco Rubio's feed has become like a manic, paranoid, regime-change-demanding bot account. Would probably be investigated for suspicious activity by the Twitter authorities if he was not a US Senator pic.twitter.com/sTFfh7QQpZ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 24, 2019

Many noted that Libya is not the best example of the US bringing its democracy overseas, but arguably the worst one. With the slave trade there on the rise, the country is effectively fractured into several warring statelets, with gangs of armed ‘democrats’ fighting for control.

Muammar Qadhafi was brutally murdered (sodomized with a bayonet) by Salafi-jihadist NATO proxies (one of whom later blew himself up in Manchester, England, massacring dozens)



Rubio is openly threatening to do the same to the elected president of Venezuelahttps://t.co/urpFHaCJlI — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 24, 2019

Marco Rubio just posted photos of Gaddafi being lynched in an open death threat to Maduro. Libya is now a slave state thanks to US. Fuck you Marco, you’re a deranged piece of shit who should immediately resign https://t.co/h0hfseEKJl — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) February 24, 2019

Apart from the pictures of Gaddafi, Rubio posted a similar split of Manuel Noriega – the de facto ruler of Panama in the 1980s. Once a valuable CIA asset who’d helped Washington in arming the Contras of Nicaragua, Noriega was ousted during the US invasion of the country. Needless to say, the invasion claimed many lives, while Noriega spent the rest of his life in prison.

