US to keep 400 ‘peacekeeping’ troops in Syria – report

The US plans to keep a total of 400 troops in Syria, half in the Kurd-held northern part of the country and half at the southeastern border, at Al-Tanf base, a media report says citing an administration official.

Earlier, Washington said it was planning to downsize its military presence in the north of Syria to 200 ‘peacekeepers’, but would not detail plans about the Al-Tanf base, which is located in a strategic part of Syria, where it borders Jordan and Iraq.

The 400 American troops will be part of a total force of 800-1,500 Western soldiers in Syria, with the rest provided by US’ European allies, Reuters reports.

Also on rt.com ‘Peacekeeping group’? US to leave 200 troops in Syria for a ‘period of time’ after withdrawal

Washington claims it's military deployment, which is not mandated by the UN Security Council and is also opposed by the Syrian government, was necessary to fight the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIL).

The Al-Tanf base is a constant subject of complaints by Russia, which accused the US military of turning a blind eye on militant groups using the territory under their control to regroup and launch attacks against Syrian government troops.

Moscow also said the Rukban refugee camp, which is located near Al-Tanf, serves as a recruiting ground for jihadists.

Also on rt.com Coups are Peace, Censorship is Trust, Intolerance is Love: 3 Orwellian slogans Western leaders adore

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.