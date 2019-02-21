Dublin Airport shut down over drone sighting

All flights at Dublin Airport have been suspended following a confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield at Ireland’s main airport.

“For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations [at Dublin Airport] due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield,” the airport said in a Tweet. “The safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times.”

The airport told passengers it is an “ongoing situation.”

Those with flights scheduled for today have been told to contact their airline’s website for flight updates.

For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield. Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019

MORE TO FOLLOW