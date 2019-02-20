Iran slams US ‘hypocrisy’ over potential sale of nuclear secrets to Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Twitter-savvy FM Javid Zarif took to his favored medium to call out US hypocrisy, noting how Washington’s ostensible concerns over human rights and nuclear proliferation disappear when it comes to Saudi Arabia.

House Democrats aren’t the only ones up in arms over the White House’s alleged attempt to fast-track ‘sensitive’ US nuclear technologies to Saudi Arabia, as Iran’s Foreign Minister made clear in his Tweet on Wednesday.

Day by day it becomes clearer to the world what was always clear to us: neither human rights nor a nuclear program have been the real concern of the U.S. First a dismembered journalist; now illicit sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia fully expose #USHypocrisy. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 20, 2019

“Day by day it becomes clearer to the world what was always clear to us,” Zarif wrote.

Neither human rights nor a nuclear program have been the real concern of the US. First a dismembered journalist [Jamal Khashoggi]; now illicit sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia fully expose US hypocrisy.

Trump heavily criticized and eventually canceled the Iran nuclear deal (known as the JCPOA) last year. Yet, members of his administration have reportedly been all too eager to bypass necessary congressional review and potentially provide Saudi Arabia with the information it needs to build a nuclear weapon, flagrantly violating the Atomic Energy Act in the process.

Zarif’s Tweet also references how, despite endlessly accusing its enemies of human rights violations, the administration was quick to look the other way when it came to its Saudi ally’s likely role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October.



Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the Saudi ruling family, was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Turkish authorities and the UN have concluded that the murder was perpetrated by Saudi officials. Responding to calls to punish Riyadh in the wake of the murder, Trump reminded critics that the Saudi kingdom is “a very good ally of ours” who has “been funding a lot of things.” Despite voicing outrage over the killing, Trump announced that the US, alongside a number of other states, would continue providing the Saudis with arms as planned.

