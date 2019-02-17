HomeWorld News

Israel to withhold $138mn from Palestinian taxes it collects, citing support of prisoners

Published time: 17 Feb, 2019 18:04 Edited time: 17 Feb, 2019 18:08
Get short URL
Israel to withhold $138mn from Palestinian taxes it collects, citing support of prisoners
Families of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails hold their pictures during a protest against wage cuts, in Gaza City on February 7, 2019. ©  Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tel Aviv has decided to deduct some $138 million from the amount of taxes it collected on behalf of Palestine. It comes in retaliation to stipends the Palestinian Authority pays to families jailed over violent anti-Israeli crimes.

The move was announced by the Security Cabinet of Israel on Sunday, as it decided to put into effect a law, passed by the country’s parliament last July.

The legislation allows Israel to freeze and deduct funds from Palestinian tax revenues, equal to stipends the Palestinian authorities pay to families of those jailed by Tel Aviv and former prisoners. Last year, some $138 million was paid to such people, according to Israeli data.

While Palestine sees the stipends as a welfare program for the heroes of its national struggle, Israel – as well as the US – considers it to be money to foster “terrorism.”

Also on rt.com Israel accused of ruining Palestinian crops by spraying pesticides along Gaza border (VIDEO)

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies