Israeli PM Netanyahu's plane gets damaged before take-off in Warsaw

Published time: 15 Feb, 2019 09:18 Edited time: 15 Feb, 2019 10:22
FILE PHOTO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he boards the plane in Ottawa, Canada, May 31, 2010. © Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com/Christopher Pike
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been forced to extend his stay in Warsaw for an extra day after a pushback tractor crashed into his plane just as it was about to take off.

According to El Al, the airline operating the PM’s plane, the tug slammed against the landing gear of the plane and seriously damaged it as apparently the tow bar snapped. The technicians looked into the damage and decided that the plane can’t take off yet.

Netanyahu, his wife, and senior staff had to return to the hotel in Warsaw, where they had been staying since Tuesday.

On Friday morning, the Prime Minister and his entourage boarded a replacement plane that the airline sent from Israel, the Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu was in Warsaw to take part in a US-led Middle East conference. During his visit, Netanyahu controversially talked about the “war with Iran” and sparked a spat with Poland as he defied the controversial Holocaust law, which criminalizes blaming the Polish state for the extermination of Jews.

