‘20 shots fired’: Police shoot armed suspect dead outside Dutch central bank in Amsterdam
The man was shot around 7:15 pm local time, according to Amsterdam Police. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries and died. The man came at officers with a weapon drawn, but it was unclear from the police tweet if he opened fire on them or not.
Imagen tomada en el exterior de De Nederlandsche Bank pic.twitter.com/jZaiLiJ9m7— 6W (@6W_es) February 6, 2019
Bystanders told local news network AT5 that they heard around 20 gunshots ring out. One bystander was injured in the crossfire.
Voorbijganger filmt schoten bij Nederlandsche Bankhttps://t.co/Hkp52oNtSipic.twitter.com/YBrcHpyODA— AT5 (@AT5) February 6, 2019
Gunshots can be heard in a video shot from a passing car. Further footage from the scene shows a massive police response, with the surrounding streets closed off to traffic and trams also being halted.
Another video shows emergency services preparing to load the man’s body onto a stretcher.
Police also arrested the occupants of a car at a petrol station in the south of the city.
A spokesman for the De Nederlandsche Bank told NOS that the incident had nothing to do with the bank.
