UK must stop acting as ‘Donald Trump’s poodle’ over Venezuela – Labour MP (VIDEO)

Backbench Labour MP Chris Williamson has hit out at the UK’s response to the Venezuelan crisis for following the lead of US President Trump. He insisted that there is “no place for external intervention from foreign powers.”

In response to the US, UK, Canada and many European countries coming out to officially recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president, Williamson reminded MPs in Parliament on Tuesday that US intervention in Latin American countries “never ends well.”

He suggested US intervention and things such as “manufactured shortages” of food currently enveloping Venezuela, have been witnessed over the years in Chile, Honduras and other Latin American countries.

Williamson, a prominent Corbynite MP, argued that instead of doing as they’re told by President Trump, Theresa May’s government should be working with the international community to find a peaceful resolution between Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro and Guaido’s opposition party.

Williamson told MPs: “...rather than acting as Donald Trump’s poodle, [the UK] should actually be calling on the United States and indeed the world’s community… to get together [both sides] around the table… to reach a mutually acceptable solution.”

“There is no place for external intervention from foreign powers,” the Labour MP added.

It comes after the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, and Denmark joined the US in recognizing Guaido after earlier calling on the democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro to run fresh elections – a request he rejected, insisting elections will take place in 2020.

However, not all in the EU have offered resounding support for Guaido, the National Assembly leader. On Monday, Italy reportedly blocked an EU statement recognizing Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran have said they see Maduro as the only legitimate leader and warned against meddling in Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

