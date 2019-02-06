HomeWorld News

US support of ‘dictators, butchers & extremists’ ruined Middle East – Iranian FM on Trump’s SOTU

Published time: 6 Feb, 2019 06:15 Edited time: 6 Feb, 2019 06:34
“Dictators, butchers and extremists” backed by the US are leaving the Middle East in ruins, Iran’s foreign minister said, after Donald Trump labeled his country “the world’s leading sponsor of terror” and a “corrupt dictatorship.”

“Iranians – including our Jewish compatriots – are commemorating 40 years of progress despite US pressure, just as Donald Trump again makes accusations against us,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Twitter followers, referring to the US president’s attacks on Iran in his 2019 State of the Union address.

US hostility “has led it to support dictators, butchers and extremists, who’ve only brought ruin to our region,” Zarif stated.

In his second SOTU address, Trump sought to justify recent US actions against Iran. He assured lawmakers that his administration “has acted decisively to confront the world’s leading state sponsor of terror: the radical regime in Iran.”

Going further, Trump said the US had walked out of the “disastrous” Iranian nuclear deal – which was the result of years of talks and a concerted diplomatic effort by five world powers – “to ensure this corrupt dictatorship never acquires nuclear weapons.”

The US also re-imposed the “toughest ever” sanctions on Iran, targeting its energy and transport sectors. Consequently, Iranian banks were suspended from accessing the global SWIFT financial messaging system.

