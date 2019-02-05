HomeWorld News

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Azerbaijan, tremors felt in capital Baku

Published time: 5 Feb, 2019 20:18 Edited time: 5 Feb, 2019 20:29
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck in the Caucasus Mountains, with the epicenter 10 kilometers below the surface near the town of Basqal, in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli region. The tremors were strong enough to be felt in Baku.

The quake was registered at 11:41 pm local time. US Geological Survey seismologists have pinpointed its location to 26 kilometers northwest of the town of Basqal, about 150 km west of Baku.

