‘Schindler’s List’ waffle fries cause outrage at Aussie diner

A Jewish patron was shocked and disgusted when she saw the menu at a Gold Coast diner which advertised “Schindler’s List” waffle fries for $15 a pop. The woman lodged a formal complaint with the Anti-Defamation Commission.

“I cannot express how disturbed, uncomfortable and in plain shock we were both in after reading the menu,” said the customer, named only as ‘Lisa,’ as cited by the Daily Mail.

The management at The Arc at Nobbys, located on Australia’s east coast, has since removed the Holocaust-themed item and apologized for its insensitive menu, explaining that, “Fries are popular menu item so we named our four fries after four movies that are popular classics,” and that any offense caused was unintentional.

The diner also featured dishes named after popular classics such as ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Terminator,’ and ‘The Godfather.’

“This hurtful and insensitive incident would leave most gasping, and is the latest example of a trend that only seems to be getting worse as we move further in time and people forget what actually happened in World War II,” Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission said in a statement.

“The ignorance is so sad!!!!!(& scary)!!!!” wrote one social media user in response to the incident.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry has previously reported that 2018 saw a staggering 59 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents across Australia.

