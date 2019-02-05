‘I don’t want to be a traitor’ – Maduro defies US pressure on Venezuela (EXCLUSIVE)
Published time: 5 Feb, 2019 08:14 Edited time: 5 Feb, 2019 08:15
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he will not betray his country by yielding to Washington’s desire for regime change in Caracas, telling RT that he will not let history remember him as a traitor.
“I do not care how I’m going to go down in history, I’m not going to be a traitor, a weak one, like a man who turned his back on his historic commitments to his people,” he said in an exclusive interview with RT Spanish.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW