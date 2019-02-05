HomeWorld News

7 killed, dozens injured in Paris residential building fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 5 Feb, 2019 04:16 Edited time: 5 Feb, 2019 04:45
Firefighters near a building that caught fire in the 16th arrondissement in Paris, on February 5, 2019. © AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT
At least seven people have died and dozens of others are injured after fire engulfed several floors of an eight-story building in Paris, France.

Firefighters were summoned to deal with a developing blaze in the 16th arrondissement of Paris in the early hours of Tuesday morning after multiple floors of an eight-story apartment building caught fire. Residents of the luxury neighborhood scrambled to reach the rooftops to escape the smoke and flames as rescue crews battled the blaze.

So far, at least seven people were confirmed dead in the fire, authorities reported, while at least 27 others, including three firefighters, suffered injuries. “The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors,” a fire service spokesman told AFP at the scene.

Around 200 firefighters were deployed to the area. The remaining residents of the building and those in adjacent structures have been evacuated.

