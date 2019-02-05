7 killed, dozens injured in Paris residential building fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least seven people have died and dozens of others are injured after fire engulfed several floors of an eight-story building in Paris, France.

Firefighters were summoned to deal with a developing blaze in the 16th arrondissement of Paris in the early hours of Tuesday morning after multiple floors of an eight-story apartment building caught fire. Residents of the luxury neighborhood scrambled to reach the rooftops to escape the smoke and flames as rescue crews battled the blaze.

Énorme incendie dans le 16e arrondissement à côté de la rue d’Auteuil ... des gens sont sur le toit de l’immeuble qui est totalement en flammes ! Sauvez ces gens @PompiersParispic.twitter.com/xynJ3lBNjo — Chevallier Laetitia (@LaetChevallier) February 5, 2019

So far, at least seven people were confirmed dead in the fire, authorities reported, while at least 27 others, including three firefighters, suffered injuries. “The toll could still increase because the fire is still in progress on the 7th and 8th floors,” a fire service spokesman told AFP at the scene.

Incendie à #Paris: le bilan passe à 7 morts et pourrait encore s'alourdir. Le feu est toujours en cours, selon les pompiers. #AFPpic.twitter.com/aXnZx4Tzg0 — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) February 5, 2019

Around 200 firefighters were deployed to the area. The remaining residents of the building and those in adjacent structures have been evacuated.

#EnDirect : #incendie rue #Erlanger (#Paris 16è)



Point de situation à 04h45 : 7 décédés, 1 urgence absolue, 25 urgences relatives dont 3 sapeurs-pompiers (source Pompiers de Paris)



📹 Stefan Amarica#CodeRougepic.twitter.com/AjTKv0emWv — Code Rouge (@CodeRougeInfo) February 5, 2019

Un #incendie s'est déclaré vers 1h cette nuit dans un immeuble du 17bis rue Erlanger à #Paris.

Le dernier bilan est de 4 morts, une personne blessée en urgence absolue et 24 en urgence relative. Le feu n'est pas encore totalement maîtrisé. pic.twitter.com/MV6jATZ0nQ — Rémi Brancato (@RemiBrancato) February 5, 2019

