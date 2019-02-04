HomeWorld News

‘Italy can bend’ if need be: French FM takes on Rome amid squabbling on migration & economy

Published time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:29 Edited time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:36
With Rome and Paris not being the ‘best of buddies’ lately, the French foreign minister doubled down on Monday, saying that Italy can “bend” if need be. It comes amid glaring differences on financial and migration issues.

“When we arrive at a moment when action is needed, Italy can bend,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio, as cited by Reuters.

Tensions between Rome and Paris have flared since a coalition government led by the populist Five Star Movement and the right-wing, anti-immigration Lega Nord party came to power in Italy last May. The two neighbors have expressed discontent over a range of issues, most importantly, the economy and immigration.

Italy’s right-wing politicians have consistently accused France of bringing migrants to Italian borders. In a latest outburst, they claimed that France’s perceived colonization of Africa had directly contributed to the migrant crisis in Europe. For its part, Paris refrained from entering a stupidity contest with Italy and told it to sweep their own doorstep.” 

