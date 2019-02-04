‘Italy can bend’ if need be: French FM takes on Rome amid squabbling on migration & economy
“When we arrive at a moment when action is needed, Italy can bend,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio, as cited by Reuters.
Tensions between Rome and Paris have flared since a coalition government led by the populist Five Star Movement and the right-wing, anti-immigration Lega Nord party came to power in Italy last May. The two neighbors have expressed discontent over a range of issues, most importantly, the economy and immigration.Also on rt.com ‘They are taking us for a ride’: Italian PM slams France & Germany’s ‘hypocritical’ role in EU
Italy’s right-wing politicians have consistently accused France of bringing migrants to Italian borders. In a latest outburst, they claimed that France’s perceived colonization of Africa had directly contributed to the migrant crisis in Europe. For its part, Paris refrained from entering a “stupidity contest” with Italy and told it to “sweep their own doorstep.”
