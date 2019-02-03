HomeWorld News

‘Really disgusting’: Twitter unimpressed as Netanyahu uses Trump in election posters

Published time: 3 Feb, 2019 16:44
Get short URL
‘Really disgusting’: Twitter unimpressed as Netanyahu uses Trump in election posters
One of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's election billboards in Tel Aviv on February 3, 2019 © Jack Guez / AFP
A looming poster of best buds Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump has sprung up in Tel Aviv, as the Israeli leader campaigns for upcoming elections. The poster has sparked jokes and disgust on social media.

The poster by the Israeli PM's ruling Likud Party reads, “Netanyahu, in another league,” and appears to be a bid to remind the electorate of his close ties to the US president before the Israeli national elections in April.

Trump has been endorsing Netanyahu since back in 2013, when the then-businessman appeared in a video complimenting him and urging Israelis to “vote for Benjamin.”

Trump also appeared in a Likud campaign video shared to Netanyahu’s Facebook page last week which celebrated the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a claim much of the world disagrees with.

Social media users were quick to crack jokes and throw political digs at the poster. At least one person noticed Netanyahu appeared to have been photoshopped to look taller.

Many appeared unimpressed by the pair, and some Israelis sought to distance themselves from their leader’s support for Trump, although others expressed their support for both leaders.

The two have a lot in common, from thinking all of Jerusalem belongs to Israel to sharing a penchant for building and boasting about large walls, and flirting with extreme political fringes.

READ MORE: Israeli PM shows off beefed-up border fence in #10YearChallenge post

Netanyahu is facing pressure from a surprise challenger, former general Benny Gantz of Israeli Resilience, who is gaining in polls, which may have prompted the Trump posters.

Bibi has even taken a leaf out of Trump’s election book with his newly-launched ‘Likud TV’ which is said to be much like Trump’s ‘Real News Update’ in its mission to counter so-called ‘fake news’.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies