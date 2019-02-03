‘Really disgusting’: Twitter unimpressed as Netanyahu uses Trump in election posters

A looming poster of best buds Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump has sprung up in Tel Aviv, as the Israeli leader campaigns for upcoming elections. The poster has sparked jokes and disgust on social media.

Billboard in Tel Aviv today of Netanyahu and Trump's smiling faces, with the slogan "Netanyahu: In another league" pic.twitter.com/oR8Ex1prK5 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) February 3, 2019

The poster by the Israeli PM's ruling Likud Party reads, “Netanyahu, in another league,” and appears to be a bid to remind the electorate of his close ties to the US president before the Israeli national elections in April.

Trump has been endorsing Netanyahu since back in 2013, when the then-businessman appeared in a video complimenting him and urging Israelis to “vote for Benjamin.”

Trump also appeared in a Likud campaign video shared to Netanyahu’s Facebook page last week which celebrated the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a claim much of the world disagrees with.

Ad for @netanyahu in entrance to Jerusalem starring @realDonaldTrump. It will be available soon if Trump wants to use it in New York. pic.twitter.com/0YVLlJlzdD — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) February 3, 2019

Social media users were quick to crack jokes and throw political digs at the poster. At least one person noticed Netanyahu appeared to have been photoshopped to look taller.

And of course, it's been photoshopped to make Bibi taller (Trump is 2-3in taller than him) pic.twitter.com/me8jyp0SLu — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 3, 2019

Many appeared unimpressed by the pair, and some Israelis sought to distance themselves from their leader’s support for Trump, although others expressed their support for both leaders.

Israelis’ embrace of Trump leaves me quite alienated. It’s really disgusting. I’ve withdrawn from my usual involvement and donations for now. — Natalie Shrock (@NShrock) February 3, 2019 That party and candidate do not represent me as an Israeli — Naaman Stavy نعمان ستڤي (@naamansaar) February 3, 2019 One more revolting than the other — Debbie Goodrich Pollock (@de49175371) February 3, 2019 Dear World- These two right there are the 2 BEST LEADERS in the WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD!!!! And to top it off, They BOTH have the 2 HARDEST Jobs in the Whole World!!! So how do you like them apples!😎💪💜🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Heather Wolf (@hwolfauthor) February 3, 2019

The two have a lot in common, from thinking all of Jerusalem belongs to Israel to sharing a penchant for building and boasting about large walls, and flirting with extreme political fringes.

Netanyahu is facing pressure from a surprise challenger, former general Benny Gantz of Israeli Resilience, who is gaining in polls, which may have prompted the Trump posters.

Bibi has even taken a leaf out of Trump’s election book with his newly-launched ‘Likud TV’ which is said to be much like Trump’s ‘Real News Update’ in its mission to counter so-called ‘fake news’.

