PG Pornhub? New adult video channel proves an unexpected hit

A very unusual Pornhub channel is getting a lot of attention, but not for the reasons you might think… A new series of extremely wholesome videos are taking playful aim at the industry, and both porn fans and stars are loving it.

Comedian Ryan Creamer realized how easy it was to set up a Pornhub posting account when he was surfing the sex site one October evening. As soon as he got his identification verified, he published his first video, ‘I Tuck You In After You Have Cum’, showing him dressed in a shirt and sweater as he lovingly tucks a woman into bed and kisses her on the forehead.

“It was not really preplanned. I had an idea for the first video…that was the only idea that I had,” he told Buzzfeed. “Within a couple days, it got big on Reddit.”

READ MORE: Pornhub views spike in DC as lawmakers keep busy during shutdown

His Pornhub channel has racked up over 1.5 million views and his videos include, ‘I Offer You Water (In Case You Are Parched Post-Orgasm)’ and ‘I Hug You and Say I Had a Really Good Time Tonight and Then I Go Home’. Needless to say, his posts are quite a departure from the usual content on the site.

Some of the videos are a twist on common porn storylines, like, ‘I, Your Stepbrother, Decline your Advances but am Flattered Nonetheless’ and ‘I Deliver You a Pizza and Don't Put My Weiner in It’, as well as ‘I Disinfect the Casting Couch’.

Others appear designed to give pleasure to viewers by depicting good boyfriend behavior as regards domestic chores and sweet signs of affection.

My New Hero

Thank you @Pornhub be giving him a platform#pornhubpic.twitter.com/jAncASfXsi — Michael (@MPWpoland) January 9, 2019

Creamer’s content is proving popular with Pornhub users, who don’t mind when they stumble across his wholesome videos in their search for something more spicy.

The comedian has been warned, however, that some Pornhub users could in fact be enjoying his clean content in the same way they enjoy the more traditional content on the site.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!