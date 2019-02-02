Man arrested over Brisbane Airport ‘bomb threat’

A man who reportedly claimed to be carrying a bomb has been arrested by police at Brisbane International Airport. Officers said the airport was evacuated over an “emergency situation.”

The man was threatening people with a knife and claiming to have explosives, eyewitnesses told the Courier Mail. Several witness reports online also claim a man was seen brandishing a knife and making bomb threats.

@BrisbaneAirport reports of a man with a knife and a bomb threat? 😓 #BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/WzieQTCOeR — Eli (@Eli10835932) February 2, 2019

At around 9pm local time Saturday, Queensland Police announced the airport’s evacuation and closure due to “an emergency situation.” Train services have also been suspended.

Police later sent an update saying that one man was taken into custody without any “reported injuries to any members of the public or police.” Searches of the airport are ongoing.

#ALERT BRISBANE AIRPORT UPDATE; Specialist police have taken a man into custody. Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the International Terminal. No reported injuries to any members of the public or police. PSPA -emergency declaration remains in place. #alert — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 2, 2019

Officers also said there is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism related, and is instead understood to be a domestic violence incident.

Police warned members of the public to avoid the airport, which they say has been “contained” by specialist officers.

The Australian Federal Police is managing the security matter and we hope to get back to normal operations as soon as possible. https://t.co/akvdQmrXVg — Brisbane Airport ✈️ (@BrisbaneAirport) February 2, 2019

Brisbane Airport took to Twitter to tell travellers that the federal police are “managing the security matter” and they hope to resume “normal operations as soon as possible.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!