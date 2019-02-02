HomeWorld News

Man arrested over Brisbane Airport ‘bomb threat’

Published time: 2 Feb, 2019 11:32 Edited time: 2 Feb, 2019 12:40
FILE PHOTO: Qantas Airways aircraft sit on the tarmac at Brisbane Airport in Australia © Reuters / David Gray
A man who reportedly claimed to be carrying a bomb has been arrested by police at Brisbane International Airport. Officers said the airport was evacuated over an “emergency situation.”

The man was threatening people with a knife and claiming to have explosives, eyewitnesses told the Courier Mail. Several witness reports online also claim a man was seen brandishing a knife and making bomb threats.

At around 9pm local time Saturday, Queensland Police announced the airport’s evacuation and closure due to “an emergency situation.” Train services have also been suspended.

Police later sent an update saying that one man was taken into custody without any “reported injuries to any members of the public or police.” Searches of the airport are ongoing.

Officers also said there is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism related, and is instead understood to be a domestic violence incident.

Police warned members of the public to avoid the airport, which they say has been “contained” by specialist officers.

Brisbane Airport took to Twitter to tell travellers that the federal police are “managing the security matter” and they hope to resume “normal operations as soon as possible.”

