1 killed, 5 wounded in ‘terrorist’ attack on paramilitary base in Iran – state media

One person was killed and five wounded during an attack on a paramilitary base in Nik Shahr, southeastern Iran on Saturday, state media reported, describing it as a “terrorist incident.”

The attack occurred on a base housing the ‘Mobilization Resistance Force’, known as Basij, one of the wings of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian media reported, citing military officials. No further details have been provided.

The attack left one person dead and five wounded.

According to some reports, there were two attackers who fled the scene.

Jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is based in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, where the incident took place.

