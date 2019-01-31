Putin on Ukraine schism: Russia reserves right to defend people’s freedoms, incl. religious beliefs
Published time: 31 Jan, 2019 13:44 Edited time: 31 Jan, 2019 14:03
While Russia does not seek to meddle in Ukraine’s church affairs, it reserves the right to do “everything” to defend people’s freedoms, including religious beliefs, President Putin has warned at a meeting with Orthodox clergy.
“The Russian government believes that any meddling into church affairs is off-limits, we’ve respected and will respect the independence of the church life, especially in a neighboring sovereign country,” Putin said on Thursday while meeting heads of several Orthodox churches that gathered in Moscow.
Yet we reserve the right to react and do everything to protect human rights, including the freedom of worship.
