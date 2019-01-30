HomeWorld News

Venezuela’s top court bars self-declared president Guaido from leaving country & freezes assets

Published time: 30 Jan, 2019 00:26
Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has banned self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido  from leaving the country without permission, blocked his bank accounts and other financial assets, and prohibited him from selling any property he might have in Venezuela. The court said that the measures were imposed at the request of Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who has launched a preliminary investigation into Guaido for “serious crimes that threaten the constitutional order.” Guaido’s main foreign backer, the US government, has warned of “serious consequences” should the Venezuelan government “harm” its protégé in any way, including arresting him.

