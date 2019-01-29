HomeWorld News

Sydney: New South Wales premier mailed ‘white powder’

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 01:48
New South Wales police, Sydney, Australia (file photo) ©  Reuters / David Gray
A suspicious package was intercepted at the New South Wales premier’s office in Sydney, Australia, police have confirmed. Hazmat crews responded to the call of a package containing white powder.

Seven police teams arrived at the Martin Place offices of Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday morning local time, including two hazmat crews, Australian media reported.

The response locked down much of Sydney's central business district (CBD).

NSW fire service reportedly took custody of the substance and will test it before handing it over to the police.

New South Wales is Australia’s most populous state, with about two thirds of its 8 million residents living in the greater Sydney area. Berejiklian, leader of the NSW Liberal Party, has been in office since January 2017.

