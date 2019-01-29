Sydney: New South Wales premier mailed ‘white powder’

A suspicious package was intercepted at the New South Wales premier’s office in Sydney, Australia, police have confirmed. Hazmat crews responded to the call of a package containing white powder.

Seven police teams arrived at the Martin Place offices of Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday morning local time, including two hazmat crews, Australian media reported.

HAZMAT: Street outside NSW Govt offices sealed off after “suspicious package” was sent to Premier Gladys Berejiklian. That black barrel is marked “suspicious substances” @10Daily@10NewsFirstSydpic.twitter.com/2MB1QKlIxQ — Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) January 29, 2019

The response locked down much of Sydney's central business district (CBD).

Attorney General (in full legal gown) caught up in HAZMAT lockdown of street outside NSW Govt offices due to suspicious package sent to Premier’s office. He’d been at ceremonial opening of law term) ⁦@10Daily⁩ ⁦@10NewsFirstSyd⁩ pic.twitter.com/BZydhPSSha — Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) January 29, 2019

NSW fire service reportedly took custody of the substance and will test it before handing it over to the police.

A suspicious package has been seized at the NSW Premier's office in Sydney's CBD. https://t.co/YrwtQSh5sL — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) January 29, 2019

New South Wales is Australia’s most populous state, with about two thirds of its 8 million residents living in the greater Sydney area. Berejiklian, leader of the NSW Liberal Party, has been in office since January 2017.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!