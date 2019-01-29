HomeWorld News

OpSec fail or unspoken threat? Bolton’s ‘5,000 troops’ notepad line ups ante for Venezuela

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 00:59
Get short URL
OpSec fail or unspoken threat? Bolton’s ‘5,000 troops’ notepad line ups ante for Venezuela
© Reuters / Jim Young
US national security adviser John Bolton seemed to be broadcasting big plans for the regime-change operation in Venezuela when he was photographed with a yellow legal pad on which he’d scrawled “5,000 troops to Colombia.”

Bolton clutched the notepad during Monday’s White House press briefing, in which the administration announced sanctions against Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA. The mustachioed warmonger opined on the “threats” to the US inherent in President Nicolas Maduro’s closeness with Cuba and couldn’t resist dragging Iran into the matter, vis-à-vis its “interest in Venezuela’s uranium deposits.” But sharp-eyed journalists zeroed in on the notepad immediately.

Given Bolton’s affection for war, many took the line at face value.

But just as many were certain Bolton was tipping his hand on purpose.

Interestingly, Getty Images already had a stock photo of the notepad up for sale shortly after the press conference.

It’s not as if the Trump administration doesn’t have a motive, some pointed out…

…while others suggested Colombia might not take too kindly to a visit from Uncle Sam.

Asked about the notepad, a White House spokesperson reportedly told CBS, “As the president has said, all options are on the table.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies