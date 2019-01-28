Trevor, the ‘world’s loneliest duck’, dies after being savaged by dogs

Trevor the duck, whose forlorn tale of isolation on the Pacific island nation of Niue captured headlines last year, has died after being attacked by dogs.

Trevor arrived on Niue in 2018 leaving locals somewhat perplexed as to how he got there. He was the only bird of his kind on the island and he rose to global prominence after the New Zealand Herald published an article detailing his life in a roadside puddle because of an absence of rivers and lakes on the remote atoll.

The misfortunate mallard was found dead in a bush after being attacked by dogs according to a Facebook page dedicated to his adventures.

“What a sad way for the journey of Trevor the Duck – Niue to end,” a post on the page reads.

"He flew/blew to Niue in a storm about a year ago, chose to live in The Puddle by the side of the road, won the hearts of so many locals and tourists, he became a global celebrity and promoter of Niue. Taken too soon by a dog. Rest in Peace Trevor – you were a very cool duck!"

Niue has a population of only 1,600 people and now, sadly, zero ducks. When Trevor was alive there had been calls to bring in another duck as a mate, but his puddle home was only big enough for one.

Trevor won many hearts on the island with residents routinely feeding him and local firefighters making sure his puddle was kept topped up.

