Twitter blown away by all-male recipients of UAE’s gender equality awards

The United Arab Emirates has showcased its profound commitment to female empowerment, awarding a group of men for their contributions to gender equality in the workplace… and twitter exploded with sarcasm.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, presented certificates and medals in the categories of “best government entity supporting gender balance”, “best federal authority supporting gender balance” and “best gender balance initiative” at a ceremony held on Sunday.

. @HHShkMohd honors the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2018. The Index features three categories: Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. #UAEpic.twitter.com/qE5GkYHzTo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2019

“We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country. Gender balance has become a pillar in our governmental institutions,” Sheik boasted, as he passed out medals to the finance ministry, the federal competitiveness and statistics authority and ministry of human resources respectively – all of which were represented by men.

To make no exemption, the “best personality supporting gender balance” was also awarded to a man. Kudos to the authorities, though, they also praised a woman - head of the Gender Balance Council – for “exemptional projects.”



The UAE’s Gender Balance Index awards are, at least in theory, awarded to those who helped government departments make progress over the last year, as part of female participation goals set in 2015.

As usual, Twitter skewered this perfectly wholesome, feel-good celebration, bombarding Dubai’s media account with disrespectful memes and insincere words of congratulations.

“Wow really nailed the diversity there. One of those dudes was wearing gray,” one reply read.

This is a joke right ? https://t.co/fxou0oP6pl — Samah Hadid سماح (@samahhadid) January 28, 2019

“Is there only one gender in Dubai?” another impressed Twitter user wrote.

“You rare, you few, you brave men who are bold enough to fight for justice: your names shall be praised above all others in our new, gender-balanced world,” a netizen gushed.

More ladies getting awards go girls pic.twitter.com/U9OGQWKSPK — emkayoh (@emkayoh) January 28, 2019

It’s not all bad for UAE women, however. According to media reports, the country boasts at least one amateur ice hockey player.

And it is also a highest ranked state for Gender equality in the Gulf region.

