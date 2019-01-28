HomeWorld News

Tornado rips Cuba, killing 3 injuring 172 (PHOTOS)

Published time: 28 Jan, 2019 09:19 Edited time: 28 Jan, 2019 10:03
Three people have been killed and at least 172 are injured after the Cuban capital Havana was blasted by a vicious tornado, causing widespread destruction.

Numerous homes have been destroyed, entire neighborhoods have been plunged into darkness and coastal areas have been left flooded after the powerful cyclone blasted the Caribbean nation on Sunday night.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez announced on Twitter that the storm has claimed three lives and left 172 people injured.

He posted photos showing him meeting survivors and rescuers in the aftermath of the storm. “We are travelling through places affected by the storm. The damage is severe,” he wrote.

Witnesses have compared the powerful storm and its chaotic aftermath to a blockbuster disaster film.

"The ambulance and police sirens have not stopped. We are in the dark… Everything looks desolate, like in a science fiction movie,” one resident told El Nuevo Herald.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the Hijas de Galicia Hospital because of the damage it sustained. On Monday, Cuba's Civil Defense urged people to remain in their homes.

While Cuba is no stranger to hurricanes, tornadoes are rare on the island.

