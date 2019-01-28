Tornado rips Cuba, killing 3 injuring 172 (PHOTOS)

Three people have been killed and at least 172 are injured after the Cuban capital Havana was blasted by a vicious tornado, causing widespread destruction.

Numerous homes have been destroyed, entire neighborhoods have been plunged into darkness and coastal areas have been left flooded after the powerful cyclone blasted the Caribbean nation on Sunday night.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez announced on Twitter that the storm has claimed three lives and left 172 people injured.

Estamos recorriendo lugares afectados por fenómeno atmosférico de gran intensidad en Regla. Los daños son severos, hasta el momento lamentamos la pérdida de 3 vidas humanas y se atienden 172 heridos. Varias brigadas trabajando ya en el restablecimiento #SomosCubapic.twitter.com/mPo9yAnaZy — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 28, 2019

He posted photos showing him meeting survivors and rescuers in the aftermath of the storm. “We are travelling through places affected by the storm. The damage is severe,” he wrote.

#TornadoEnLaHabana: Evacúan el hospital Hijas de Galicia por daños. Se reportaron vientos de más de 100 km/hora en La Habana. Postes, árboles y casas caídas en diversos municipios. Detalles https://t.co/H1q758vCbUpic.twitter.com/4Bubv2dK8F — Mario J. Pentón (@mariojose_cuba) January 28, 2019

Witnesses have compared the powerful storm and its chaotic aftermath to a blockbuster disaster film.

"The ambulance and police sirens have not stopped. We are in the dark… Everything looks desolate, like in a science fiction movie,” one resident told El Nuevo Herald.

Destrucción tras el paso de un #Tornado que afectó varios municipios de #LaHabana. En la ciudad hubo rachas de viento de más de 100 kilómetros por hora y granizos. https://t.co/bRDaCuVnqS Fotos: @5deseptiembrecu Via Twitter. #TornadoEnLaHabana#LaHabana#FuerzaHabanapic.twitter.com/ABiLmioTUi — OnCuba (@OnCuba) January 28, 2019

Authorities ordered the evacuation of the Hijas de Galicia Hospital because of the damage it sustained. On Monday, Cuba's Civil Defense urged people to remain in their homes.

#TornadoEnLaHabana: Vecinos dan cuenta del sonido de las ambulancias. Cerro y Santo Suárez, Luyanó, Vía Blanca, Regla y Chibás entre los más afectados. pic.twitter.com/c1bsXL8srz — Mario J. Pentón (@mariojose_cuba) January 28, 2019

While Cuba is no stranger to hurricanes, tornadoes are rare on the island.

