‘Most important drills in history!’ Venezuela’s Maduro inspects troops amid power struggle (VIDEOS)

Ahead of the grand military drills, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited several bases, so as to demonstrate his legitimacy is backed by the army ready to defend the nation from any potential foreign interventions.

After the US pledged full support to the self-proclaimed “interim president” of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, not ruling out a ‘humanitarian’ military intervention if need be, Maduro said the National Armed Forces must be prepared to defend Venezuela “in any scenario” and announced massive exercises between February 10 and 15.

Patrullamos las costas de Puerto Cabello en los Tanques Anfibios, dispuestos para la defensa de nuestra patria. pic.twitter.com/f0EGrL9HB8 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

“We are preparing for the most important military exercises in our history,” Maduro reiterated on Sunday while inspecting preparations for the exercises.

En la Base Naval C/A. Agustín Armario, afianzamos nuestra herencia Caribe que con espíritu guerrero defendió con su vida la patria. pic.twitter.com/li96sg9Bdk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

According to a series of video he posted on Twitter, over the weekend Maduro visited the 41th Armored Brigade at Fort Paramacay, as well as the Naval Base Agustín Armario, in the city of Puerto Cabello, located in the north-central state of Carabobo.

La Armada Bolivariana, siempre lista para defender nuestros mares con profesionalismo y patriotismo. ¡Los felicito muchachos y muchachas! pic.twitter.com/4CN6ePNinI — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

Nos estamos preparando para los ejercicios militares más importantes de nuestra historia, en homenaje al Bicentenario de Angostura. Su objetivo es acoplar toda la capacidad, operativa, organizacional, de armas y de unión cívico militar, para defender nuestra Patria. pic.twitter.com/TUsCWVn0uL — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

Junto al Estado Mayor Superior, y los hombres y mujeres de nuestra gloriosa y digna #FANB, nos preparamos para la defensa integral de la Patria. ¡Rumbo al Bicentenario de Angostura! pic.twitter.com/xdNhWKAVEq — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) January 27, 2019

Despite Guaido promising amnesty to soldiers and officers, Venezuelan army has largely disavowed the self-proclaimed leader and pledged to defend national sovereignty, according to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

