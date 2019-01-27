9 injured, 1 trapped after gas explosion destroys apartment building in The Hague (VIDEOS)

Several people have been rescued, but at least one person is still believed to be trapped under the rubble of a three-story building in western Netherlands that was partially destroyed by a powerful blast, local media report.

The facade of a low-rise building in the third-most populous city in the Netherlands has collapsed on Sunday, following what authorities believe to be a gas blast, burying several people underneath the debris. Dutch emergency workers have managed to rescue three people, and continue their operation to find another suspected victim.

Nine people suffered injuries in the incident, and seven of them were taken to hospitals, according to the city’s fire department. Residents were evacuated from the collapsed house and surrounding buildings which suffered significant structural damage and were deemed “unstable.”

