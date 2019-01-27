HomeWorld News

19 killed, dozens injured in twin blast targeting Catholic cathedral in the Philippines

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 03:47 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 04:37
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens more injured after two bombs exploded during a Sunday Mass near a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippine island of Mindanao.

The first blast that took place outside Jolo cathedral was followed by a second explosion just after emergency services arrived at the scene to treat the wounded, security officials told AP. At least 19 people were killed and 48 others wounded in dual explosions, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde said. According to unofficial reports, casualties included both troops and civilians.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Philippines armed forces have long been fighting the Abu Sayyaf terrorists on the island of Mindanao. Sunday morning explosions seem to resemble the tactics previously used by the Islamic State-linked militant group to inflict mass casualties.

Fearing further attacks on a turbulent island, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana directed the troops to secure “all places of worships and public places.”

