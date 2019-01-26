Civilians storm & burn Turkish military base in northern Iraq (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A mob of angry civilians has attacked a Turkish military camp near the Iraqi city of Dohuk, burning equipment and vehicles. The incident comes in response to the deaths of civilians during Turkish airstrikes, local media reports.

Footage from the scene which surfaced online shows civilians at the military encampment with Turkish military vehicles and tents burning in the background. It remains unclear whether there was any altercation between the soldiers and the mob; Turkish servicemen are nowhere to be seen in the footage.

محتجون مدنيون يهاجمون قاعدة عسكرية للجيش التركي شرق محافظة #دهوك. pic.twitter.com/m8LX8J9SaK — آزاد جمكاري (@AzadCemkari) 26 января 2019 г.

According to local media, the attack on the encampment came in protest to Turkish airstrikes and shelling, which have repeatedly hit the vicinity of Dohuk. Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were reportedly killed in an airstrike and the incident at the base might have been prompted by the attack.

#عاجل



متظاهرو ناحية شيلادزي التابعة لمحافظة دهوك يقتحمون القاعدة التركية ويحرقون عددا من الاليات احتجاجاً على القصف الأخير الذي استهدف المناطق الحدودية للمحافظة pic.twitter.com/OYCeVdQeI8 — قناة المسار الأولى (@AlMasarAloula) 26 января 2019 г.

