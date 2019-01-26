UNSC should look into US attempts for coup in Venezuela – Russian envoy
Civilians storm & burn Turkish military base in northern Iraq (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 26 Jan, 2019 14:19 Edited time: 26 Jan, 2019 14:34
Civilians storm & burn Turkish military base in northern Iraq (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
A mob of angry civilians has attacked a Turkish military camp near the Iraqi city of Dohuk, burning equipment and vehicles. The incident comes in response to the deaths of civilians during Turkish airstrikes, local media reports.

Footage from the scene which surfaced online shows civilians at the military encampment with Turkish military vehicles and tents burning in the background. It remains unclear whether there was any altercation between the soldiers and the mob; Turkish servicemen are nowhere to be seen in the footage.

According to local media, the attack on the encampment came in protest to Turkish airstrikes and shelling, which have repeatedly hit the vicinity of Dohuk. Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were reportedly killed in an airstrike and the incident at the base might have been prompted by the attack.

