Bomb threat at Frankfurt train station, hundreds evacuated – police
The law enforcement evacuated the passengers of the Intercity-Express train operating between Zurich and Kiel.
Gegen den #ICE74 liegt eine #Bombendrohung vor. Aus dem Zug wurden 500 Reisende sicher und unverletzt evakuiert. Die Gleise 5&6 des #Bahnhof#FrankfurtSüd wurden gesperrt.— Bundespolizei Koblenz (@bpol_koblenz) January 25, 2019
Maßnahmen laufen.
Bewahren Sie Ruhe#bpol
*pk
Two tracks of the Frankfurt South station have been blocked, the tweet said. Authorities said they received a phone tip-off that there was a bomb on board the train and that a search for it was underway, but wouldn’t offer more details.
A while later, police gave the all-clear, saying no explosives were detected.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW