Bomb threat at Frankfurt train station, hundreds evacuated – police

Some 500 people had to be evacuated from a train in Frankfurt due to a bomb threat, local police reported.

The law enforcement evacuated the passengers of the Intercity-Express train operating between Zurich and Kiel.

Gegen den #ICE74 liegt eine #Bombendrohung vor. Aus dem Zug wurden 500 Reisende sicher und unverletzt evakuiert. Die Gleise 5&6 des #Bahnhof#FrankfurtSüd wurden gesperrt.

Maßnahmen laufen.

Bewahren Sie Ruhe#bpol

*pk — Bundespolizei Koblenz (@bpol_koblenz) January 25, 2019

Two tracks of the Frankfurt South station have been blocked, the tweet said. Authorities said they received a phone tip-off that there was a bomb on board the train and that a search for it was underway, but wouldn’t offer more details.

A while later, police gave the all-clear, saying no explosives were detected.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW