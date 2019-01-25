HomeWorld News

Bomb threat at Frankfurt train station, hundreds evacuated – police

Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 25 Jan, 2019 15:13
FILE PHOTO. An ICE highspeed train of German railway Deutsche Bahn. ©REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
Some 500 people had to be evacuated from a train in Frankfurt due to a bomb threat, local police reported.

The law enforcement evacuated the passengers of the Intercity-Express train operating between Zurich and Kiel.

Two tracks of the Frankfurt South station have been blocked, the tweet said. Authorities said they received a phone tip-off that there was a bomb on board the train and that a search for it was underway, but wouldn’t offer more details.

A while later, police gave the all-clear, saying no explosives were detected.

