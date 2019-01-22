HomeWorld News

Man tried to ram gate of Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Published time: 22 Jan, 2019 13:50 Edited time: 22 Jan, 2019 14:16
The Polish Presidential Palace in Warsaw © Wikipedia
Police in Warsaw, Poland, have arrested a man after he tried to ram his car through the gates of the Presidential Palace.

The 36-year-old driver knocked down a policeman who tried to stop him, before plowing his car into a barrier before the gate, the Polish Press Agency reported.

A police spokesman said that the man will be tested for drug and alcohol consumption, and did not “react to anything” when police arrested him.

The man’s motives remain unknown. The driver most likely lost control of his vehicle after the police officer initially tried to stop him, Polish news site Rzeczpospolita reported.

Situated in Warsaw’s historic center, the 200-year-old presidential palace is the place of work and residence for Andrzej Duda, the Polish president. Duda was not in the building at the time of the crash, as he departed for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.

The palace is safe and well guarded,” Duda said through his press secretary. “Officers are doing their job well.”

