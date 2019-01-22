6.4 earthquake strikes south of Indonesia's island of Sumbawa - USGS
The quake hit on Sunday at depth of 16 miles, south of the central Indonesian island of Sumbawa. It followed a magnitude-6 earthquake in the same area, according to the USGS. No tsunami warning has been issued.
Sumbawa is the sixth-largest Indonesian island, encompassing 5,965 square miles. It is part of West Nusa Tenggara province, and was inhabited by 1.39 million people in 2014.Also on rt.com 770+ wounded, hundreds of houses damaged as quake hits southwest China (VIDEOS)
Indonesia is a disaster-prone archipelago located in the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire.’
The country has suffered a series of deadly earthquakes and tsunamis in recent years, which claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!