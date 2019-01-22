6.4 earthquake strikes south of Indonesia's island of Sumbawa - USGS

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck 143 miles south of the Indonesian town of Raba, according to the US Geological Service. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake hit on Sunday at depth of 16 miles, south of the central Indonesian island of Sumbawa. It followed a magnitude-6 earthquake in the same area, according to the USGS. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Sumbawa is the sixth-largest Indonesian island, encompassing 5,965 square miles. It is part of West Nusa Tenggara province, and was inhabited by 1.39 million people in 2014.

Indonesia is a disaster-prone archipelago located in the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire.’

The country has suffered a series of deadly earthquakes and tsunamis in recent years, which claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people.

